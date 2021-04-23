Vaccine clinics in Aurora this weekend include city hall, St. Lawrence Korean Catholic Church

AURORA | People still searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments are likely to find them in Aurora this weekend.

State Rep. Naquetta Ricks will be hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic Sunday, April 25, at St. Lawrence Korean Catholic Church in Aurora. The clinic is from noon to 1 p.m. and open to any individuals 16 or older. It will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. The church is located at 4310 S. Pitkin St.

The city is also holding vaccine clinics at the Aurora Municipal Center on Saturday and Sunday at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. As of Friday afternoon a registration website for the clinic showed many openings throughout the weekend for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Attendees must register in advance in order to receive a vaccine:

City Hall 4/24 Pfizer vaccine: register online

City Hall 4/25 Moderna vaccine: register online

St. Lawrence Pfizer vaccine: register online

According to the Tri County Health Department, 48.6% of residents in the three counties have received at least one vaccine dose. The percentage of people who are fully vaccinated is highest in Douglas County, at 33%, and lowest in Adams County, at 26%.

Vaccination rates of people of color continue to lag behind white residents in the three counties, particularly Hispanic residents, who are only 18% vaccinated. The health department has said that having pop-up clinics and partnering with community organizations is a key part of its efforts to reach out to underserved populations.