Vaccine clinic at Colorado Muslim Community Center to accommodate 300 appointments this weekend

AURORA | A mobile vaccine clinic will be in the parking lot of the Colorado Muslim Community Center all day Saturday, and has the capacity to offer over 300 vaccine appointments for local residents.

The community center is located at 15528 E Hampden Cir, Aurora, and the clinic will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Schedule an appointment in advance online at https://bit.ly/3LHDnMN.

Information on where to find testing sites or vaccine clinics across the metro area is available online at covid19.colorado.gov or by calling 1-877-268-2926.