Vaccination site at Aurora Municipal Center to close April 1

DENVER | The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Aurora Municipal Center will close at the end of March as part of the state’s plan to phase out its community vaccination sites as the pandemic wanes.

Going forward the vaccine will continue to be offered at traditional healthcare settings, such as pharmacies and doctor’s offices, but the state-run clinics will close after this month, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“For the last 24 months, the state, in partnership with 54 local public health agencies, multiple community and health care partners, has created systems outside of the traditional healthcare system to administer testing, therapeutic treatments, and vaccines in the emergency,” the release said. “If necessary, the state is prepared to reestablish these systems, including community vaccination sites, within a four-to-five week timeline.”

Mobile vaccine clinics will continue operating through June, along with some other vaccine programs designed to provide access to harder-to-reach communities.

As of late February, more than 81% of eligible Coloradans had received at least one vaccine dose and 90% of the state’s population was estimated to have a high level of immunity due to either vaccination or prior infection, according to the governor’s office. Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness requiring hospitalization.

The drive-thru site at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., will continue to offer vaccinations seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. through Thursday, March 31.

Some local vaccine sites, including the municipal center, are offering $100 Visa gift cards for people who are getting first and second doses.

Gift cards will also be given out at pop-up vaccine clinics being held at the Colorado Muslim Society on Saturday March 18 and 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2071 S. Parker Rd.

More locations are listed on the Tri-County Health Department’s website at tchd.org/866/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Additional information about where to access vaccines and testing is available at covid19.colorado.gov or by calling 1-877-268-2926.

Everyone is also now eligible to sign up to receive another set of four COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government. The Biden administration rolled out the program in January and has now opened up the website for a second round.

Go to covidtests.gov or call 1-800-2320233 to place a free order.