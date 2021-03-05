Tri-County region to receive 5,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

AURORA | Health care providers in the Tri-County Health Department jurisdiction are expected to receive 5,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week, along with 49,120 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses, according to Tri-County.

The FDA authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use over the weekend before shipping it all over the country. Unlike the other vaccines on the market, it’s administered in a single shot. Colorado is set to receive 45,000 doses.

A Thursday news release from Tri-County said that regional providers will begin using the vaccine this coming weekend and early next week.

Starting Friday, Colorado will move to phase 1B.3 of its vaccine rollout, which includes people 60 and older, people ages 16 to 59 with two or more conditions that put them at high risk for the virus, and frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture. There are close to one million Coloradans eligible in this phase, so the rollout is likely to take some time.

So far, 210,305 people in the Tri-County region have received at least one vaccine dose, the release said. People who need help scheduling a vaccine appointment can call the Tri-County COVID call center at 303-220-9200, or the state hotline at 1-877-268-2926.