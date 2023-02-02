Teen girl killed, boy injured after being struck by car on Colfax near Moline

AURORA | A girl was killed and a boy seriously injured when they were hit by a car while crossing East Colfax Avenue at Moline Street late Wednesday, according to Aurora police. Both were 15 years old.

The two were in the crosswalk, moving from the north side of the street to the south side, when police say they were hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling east. Police were dispatched to the crash at around 8:30 p.m. Both teens were taken to the hospital.

“The girl was suffering from life-threatening injuries and tragically died from her injuries last night. The boy had serious injuries and is expected to survive,” police wrote in a news release Thursday. “The pedestrians were in the crosswalk, crossing Colfax against traffic, while the Jeep had the right-of-way.”

The release said the driver was not believed to be intoxicated or speeding when the crash happened. The stretch of Colfax where the crash occurred was reportedly closed for several hours as police collected evidence and took photographs and measurements.

Police said the identity of the girl would be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once her family is notified. They invited any witnesses to the crash who have not spoken to police to contact them at 720-913-7867.

The girl’s death is the third traffic-related fatality to impact Aurora this year, according to police.