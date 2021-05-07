Teen clerical worker with Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office accused of rape

AURORA | A clerical worker with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on suspicion of raping an underage female acquaintance, authorities announced Friday.

Investigators arrested Caleb May, 19, Thursday morning on sexual assault charges stemming from an incident on May 3, according to Ginger Delgado, spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Delgado said that a girl under the age of 18 contacted authorities on May 5 to report that May had sexually assaulted her two days prior.

May is currently employed with the local sheriff’s office as a community services specialist tasked with taking reports for menial calls that are lodged without any information on possible suspects.

May is a civilian and has no arresting authority, though he was wearing clothing provided by the sheriff’s office at the time of the alleged assault, officials said. He also drove to the location where he is accused of assaulting the girl in a vehicle belonging to the sheriff’s office.

May was a former member of the office’s explorer program, a volunteer course available to high school students interested in pursuing a career in policing.

He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave from his current role with the sheriff’s office while his criminal case moves forward.

May has already made his first appearance in district court, and he is scheduled to appear again at 8:30 a.m. on May 11, according to county records.

He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County jail in Centennial on felony charges related to “sexual assault – sodomy – girl – strongarm,” according to county records. He remains incarcerated in lieu of posting a $65,000 cash or surety bond.

A request for the arrest affidavit filed against May was not immediately returned Friday morning.