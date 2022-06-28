Tea shop, boxing studio and more make up new tenants at Southlands mall

AURORA | Five businesses have recently opened in the Southlands Shopping Center, with four more slated to open this fall.

Several of the new businesses will be the first locations in Colorado, including a tea shop and cafe.

“It’s always a signature event for us when we are able to introduce first-to-market retailers at Southlands,” General Manager Martin Liles said in a statement. “It means that we continue to be at the forefront of showcasing new concepts and experiences for our discerning shoppers, adding to our already vibrant tenant mix.”

So far this year, Summit Barber Academy, Premier Dermatology, indoor running studio STRIDE, women’s apparel store Calla Vie Boutique and sensonal Hawaiian snack store Kwench Shave Ice and Soda Bar have opened in the center.

In the fall, Alley Tea Room, Sweet Basil Cafe, Rumble Boxing and America’s Best, a discount eye exam and eyeglasses provider, will open at Southlands.

The Alley Tea Room and Sweet Basil Cafe will be the first Colorado locations.





