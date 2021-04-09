Tattered Cover to launch children’s bookstore at Stanley Marketplace

AURORA | The Tattered Cover Book Store will open its first-ever children’s bookstore this summer in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace.

The new store will focus on books and non-book items for kids, according to a news release, but will also have a selection of items for older readers. Along with books it will also sell toys, games and gift items for all ages.

The location will be used to host kid-friendly events and programming such as birthday parties, story times and visits from children’s book authors, the release said.

The 1,400-foot space will be designed with kid-friendly shelving, a centerpiece mural and “architectural elements that whimsically evoke the experience of getting lost in a story,” according to Tattered Cover. The company is currently searching for a local artist to design the mural, which will include interactive elements.

This will be the Denver-based bookstore company’s fifth location and it’s first in Aurora. An opening day has not yet been announced.