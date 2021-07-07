Swim area at Cherry Creek State Park closed due to E. Coli levels

AURORA | The natural swim area at Cherry Creek State Park has been temporarily closed after state health officials have found higher levels of the bacteria E. Coli in the water.

The water is tested daily to meet Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment standards, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. When bacteria levels meet acceptable CDPHE standards, it will be re-opened.

The beach will remain open, according to park officials, and other water activities such as boating, waterskiing, paddleboarding and fishing are still permitted.

E. Coli is a bacteria that lives in the intestines of humans and animals. Ingesting it from contaminated water or food can cause infection, stomach cramping and nausea.