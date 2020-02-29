Suspected Aurora hammer killer arrives in Colorado

AURORA | A man accused of murdering a Lakewood woman and three members of an Aurora family with a hammer in the mid 1980s is now in Colorado after spending more than 30 years in a Nevada prison.

Alex Christopher Ewing has been extradited to the Arapahoe County jail from a prison in Carson City, Nevada to face a quartet of murder charges tied to the 1984 killings, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The custody transfer marks the latest turn of the screw in a case that was unsolved for more than three decades.

Last summer, law enforcement officials used updated DNA analysis to suspect Ewing of murdering 27-year-old Bruce, 26-year-old Debra and 7-year-old Melissa Bennett in their Aurora home in January 1984. The Bennetts’ younger daughter, then-3-year-old Vanessa, was also severely injured in the attack, but survived.

Ewing is also accused of sexually assaulting and brutally murdering a 50-year-old woman from Lakewood a week before the Bennett killings.

Ewing, who is in his late 50s, has been fighting his extradition to Colorado for months, though the Nevada Supreme Court thwarted all of his requests to stay in the Silver State. Justices officially ordered his extradition to Colorado last week, The Associated Press reported.

Ewing has been incarcerated in Nevada since the summer of 1984 after he escaped there while being transported to Kingman, Arizona, from St. George, Utah, for a court appearance on attempted murder and burglary charges. While on the lam, he severely beat a woman and her husband with an ax handle in their bedroom near Henderson, Nevada, per court records.

He was most recently in custody at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, Nevada, according to state records.

Ewing’s sentence for the assault near Henderson runs through 2037, according to Nevada court records. He’s eligible for parole there in 2021.

Ewing is currently being detained without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center, according to county records. He’s expected to appear at an advisement hearing in Arapahoe County District court at 10:30 a.m. Monday.