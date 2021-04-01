AURORA | The quintessential Election Day selfie companion is getting a facelift.

The Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s Office this week said it’s soliciting designs from local students for new voting stickers.

Young democracy enthusiasts have the opportunity to submit designs for a new “I Voted!” sticker that will be distributed with all mail ballots in the 2021 election, and a “Future Voter” sticker that will be given to young people who visit the county’s polling stations.

The “Future Voter!” contest is open to elementary students and the “I Voted!” contest is open to middle and high school students.

All public, private and homeschooled students in Arapahoe County are eligible, and designs must be submitted through a student’s school. The school department or class that submits the winning design will receive a $100 gift card.

Submissions are due by April 30. Designs must be students’ original work and cannot be partisan. More information is available at the Clerk and Recorder’s website.

— CARINA JULIG, Staff Writer