Stretch of E-470 to close Sunday for upgrades

AURORA | Part of the E-470 North in Aurora will be closed or have limited lanes open during the weekend in order for crews to replace faded street signs with new ones that are more reflective.

The repairs will be conducted along a mile and a half stretch starting at the 6th Parkway/Stephen D. Hogan Parkway exit in Aurora and continuing to the exit ramp to I-70 West, according to a news release from the E-470 Public Highway Authority.

“This work will require a full closure of the E-470 North exit ramp to I-70 West (exit 20B) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday,” the release said. “Detours will be in place and will direct people on E-470 North to take exit 20A (I-70 East) to reconnect with westbound I-70 at the interchange.”

While the work is underway, one travel lane on E-470 North will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The speed limit will also be reduced to 55 mph while work is taking place.