State reports giving away 1.7 million masks to Coloradans; Aurora gears up to distribute 25,000 more

AURORA | Following the distribution of several thousand KN95 and surgical masks last week, Aurora Public Library will distribute 25,000 more masks this week beginning Tuesday evening.

The distribution is part of a statewide program to help Coloradans get access to face masks. Since the program launched, 1.7 million masks have already been given away at 386 locations across Colorado.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to not only serve the public in a way they clearly want to be served, but also get new folks through our library doors,” Midori Clark, director of library and cultural services for the City of Aurora, said in a news release.

APL will begin distributing more masks at all library branches from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in consideration of people who cannot arrive when the library opens, according to a news release.

Distribution will then continue Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies last. If more masks arrive before the weekend, masks will also be distributed on Saturday.

The Aurora Public Library locations are:

Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway

Hoffman Heights Library, 1298 Peoria St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Mission Viejo Library, 15324 E. Hampden Circle

Iliff Square Library, 2253 S. Peoria St.

Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road

Aurorans and all residents can also now sign up to receive four free COVID-19 tests per household from the federal government at special.usps.com/testkits.

Information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test is available at covid19.colorado.gov or by calling 1-877-268-2926.