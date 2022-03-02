State launches early childhood mental health support line

DENVER | The Colorado Department of Human Services has established a non-emergency phone line to connect parents and caregivers of children under 6 with mental health resources.

The support line can be reached at no cost by calling 833-326-4411 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, where callers will be connected with an early childhood mental health consultant, according to a news release from the state.

“Consultation available through the support line can help families and caregivers to better understand and support the emotional well-being of young children in their care by discussing needs, brainstorming appropriate support resources, and connecting parents and caregivers to local community resources,” the release said. “Common reasons to call the support line include parenting stress, changes in child behavior, supporting big emotions, building relationships and more.”

The support line is being funded through a three-year $33.5 million grant from the state to improve children’s preparedness for kindergarten. The state is also ramping up plans for a universal preschool program slated to start in 2023.

The phone line is not a crisis line. Reach Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-493-8255 or texting “TALK” to 38255.