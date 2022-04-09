State halts Centennial vaccine provider after finding inventory discrepancies leading to invalid doses

CENTENNIAL | The state health department has halted a vaccination program in Centennial after finding several compliance issues, making as many as 68 Pfizer vaccines invalid.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release Friday that staff visits to Centennial-based Health Now Family Practice revealed the practice was improperly storing and handling COVID-19 vaccines.

Issues found by CDPHE staff included inventory discrepancies, incomplete documentation on administration and storage temperature, administering vaccines to people outside of manufacturer recommendations and violations of federal billing requirements.

The storage and handling issues made it likely that as many as 68 Pfizer vaccine doses “will be considered invalid.” Those patients will likely need to be re-vaccinated, according to the state.

“CDPHE is currently consulting with CDC on the specific storage and handling incidents to determine the exact revaccination guidance,” the department said. “Once that revaccination guidance is finalized, Health Now Family Practice will contact affected patients directly with more information about revaccination.”

Individuals vaccinated at Health Now Family Practice, located at 9137 East Mineral Circle, can contact CDPHE with questions at [email protected] or 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).