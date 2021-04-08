State expands at-home COVID testing to all public-facing employees

DENVER | The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Wednesday that it is expanding its at-home COVID-19 testing program to all employees who work with the public across the state.

The Binax At-Home rapid test allows individuals to order testing kits to their homes and test themselves with the guidance of a telehealth provider, according to a release from CDPHE.

Public-facing employees include retail workers, hospitality workers, restaurant workers, delivery drivers, gym employees, maintenance staff, construction workers and other groups of people who interact directly with the public.

“Binax At-Home is a widely available and free tool that will help build a sense of security for Coloradans as we continue to open our economy,” said Sarah Hamma, Deputy Director for COVID testing at the CDPHE.

Eligible employees can apply by filling out a Google form verifying their employer. The tests are free for users.