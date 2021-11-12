State encouraging monoclonal antibody treatment, boosters to reduce high COVID hospitalization rates

DENVER | Colorado is ramping up monoclonal antibody treatment and encouraging more people to get booster shots as the state’s hospital capacity continues to be strained by COVID-19.

Colorado is at “a critical moment in the pandemic,” Gov. Jared Polis said during a Friday news conference. Currently, one in 48 Coloradans are infected with the virus and contagious.

“The danger level is very high if you are unvaccinated,” Polis said.

Currently 1,476 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, fewer than 300 of which are not vaccinated.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said that Colorado is currently at its highest level of hospitalization since last December, and that over the past week the state has seen a rapid increase in hospitalizations. The state is currently preparing to bring about 500 more beds online as part of its pandemic response plan, but it is also hoping that an increase in treatment with monoclonal antibodies will help with hospital capacity.

Usage of monoclonal antibodies could decrease peak hospitalizations by 100 to 300 people, Herlihy said, and reduce the state’s risk of hitting hospital capacity by 30%.

Monoclonal antibody treatment can help prevent severe illness for people who contract COVID-19. People who have mild to moderate symptoms and are at high risk of becoming severely ill, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, are eligible for the treatment.

More information about who qualifies and where to get treatment is available at covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/covid-19-treatments.

Antibody treatment is not as effective as the COVID-19 vaccine, however.

“This is not a backup plan” to getting vaccinated, Polis said.

The state is also encouraging more people to get booster shots, and on Thursday Polis signed an order making everyone in Colorado over the age of 18 eligible to receive one due to the high prevalence of COVID-19 across the state.

Residents are able to receive a booster at any vaccine provider, including most pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, as well as the state’s mobile bus clinics.

Polis did not announce plans for any new mask mandates or statewide health measures, but expressed frustration with those who have still not gotten the vaccine. He asked those who are hesitant to take a fresh look at the risk assessment and reconsider.

“If it’s a fear of needles, just get over it and do it,” he said. “If you get COVID they’re sticking a lot of needles in you in the hospital.”