State bill to give tenants more time before an eviction wins House approval

AURORA | A bill giving tenants more time during the eviction process passed the state House of Representatives Thursday.

Aurora state Reps. Dominique Jackson and Iman Jodeh, with Denver state Sen. Julie Gonzalez — all Democrats — are sponsors of the bill.

If the plan eventually sees the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, it would also prevent landlords from raising rent more than one time in a 12-month period.

If approved, House Bill 1121 would extend a grace period for tenants before landlords can kick off eviction proceedings in court. Currently, a landlord is required to give a tenant 10 days’ notice. The bill would extend that period to 14 days.

The rule change would also apply to mobile home residents.

Once a tenant is headed for eviction court, current law requires that courts issue them a summons at least seven days before the hearing. The bill would extend that period to 14 days.

And if a tenant loses their eviction case in court, the bill wouldn’t allow courts to tap county sheriffs — who physically remove tenants’ possessions from the home — for 14 days. Currently, that grace period is 48 hours.

“With so many Colorado families living on the verge of housing insecurity or homelessness, it’s more important than ever to build back stronger and protect Colorado’s renters,” Jodeh said in a statement. “Far too many families and people of color in my community and across the state live in fear of an eviction or a rent hike that will put them out on the street. The bill we advanced today will give renters necessary and common-sense protections under the law, like preventing monthly rent hikes and giving families facing eviction more time to find accommodations.”

A majority of Representatives supported the bill in a 40-23 vote, which fell mostly along party lines.

A House Democrats spokesperson said the bill includes “crucial protections for renters.”

Drew Hamrick, senior vice president of government affairs for the Colorado Apartment Association, said the landlord organization is neutral on the bill.