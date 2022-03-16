Southlands Shopping Center hosting vaccine clinic this Saturday

AURORA | Aurora residents can get a vaccine or a booster shot along with their shopping this Saturday at Southlands.

The shopping center is hosting a mobile vaccine clinic on March 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The vaccination bus will be located on the northwest corner of S. Southlands Parkway and S. Central Street, just east of Barnes & Noble, according to a news release.

“The health and well-being of the Aurora community is of the utmost importance to Southlands,” general manager Martin Liles said in the release. “We are pleased to be able to offer this service to the Aurora community.”

Walks-ins are welcome, or register online in advance at https://bit.ly/3Jl5gIX.