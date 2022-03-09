Some local vaccine providers offering $100 Visa gift cards for those getting first and second doses

AURORA | Haven’t received an initial COVID-19 vaccine yet? It’s not too late — and along with protection from the coronavirus—  it could get you $100.

Some local vaccination sites in the Tri-County area are offering $100 Visa gift cards while supplies last to people getting first and second doses of the vaccine (no boosters, sorry).

According to the Tri-County Health Department, participating locations include:

Aurora Municipal Center 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dicks Sporting Goods Park 600 Victory Way Lot H, Aurora daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Adams County Fairgrounds 9755 Henderson Rd. Building 1, Brighton Mondays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arapahoe Community College 5900 S. Santa Fe. Drive Lot B, Littleton daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A full list is available on the health department’s website at http://www.tchd.org/866/COVID-19-Vaccine

 

Everyone is also now eligible to sign up to receive another set of four COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government. The Biden administration rolled out the program in January and has now opened up the website for a second round.

 

Go to covidtests.gov or call 1-800-2320233 to place a free order.

 

