Some Denver area schools close, go remote due to shortages

DENVER | Some Denver area schools are switching to remote learning or canceling classes this week because of staffing shortages.

Schools in the Adams 14, Boulder Valley, and Adams 12 Five Star districts will be closed Thursday for Veterans Day and will remain closed Friday because they cannot find enough substitute teachers and other staff, The Denver Post reported.

In Denver, one high school switched to remote learning starting Wednesday, warning that online classes could be extended through Nov. 19. Meanwhile, students in two other Denver Public Schools sites will have remote classes Thursday and Friday.

Schools have had trouble hiring enough school nurses and bus drivers, in addition to substitute teachers, this year. Some have also had to reduce food options during lunchtime because of supply chain problems.

In addition to not being able to fill vacancies, some Denver school employees are on leave to care for family members or are sick themselves, district spokesman Will Jones said.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep our schools open and to maximize in-person learning opportunities for our students,” he said. “At the same time, we are facing a critical staffing shortage, like districts across the country, that impacts our ability to safely operate our schools.”