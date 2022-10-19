Six indicted in ‘sophisticated’ Denver-area identity theft and robbery scheme

CENTENNIAL | Several people have been indicted for their roles in an alleged criminal scheme where suspects bought luxury cars under stolen identities and then used the illegally-purchased vehicles to commit robberies in the metro Denver area.

Convenience stores in Aurora, Denver and Thornton were robbed by the group, while the identities of four other people were reportedly stolen and used to obtain cars manufactured by Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, along with other vehicles. Members of the group also tried to murder two people, according to the grand jury indictment.

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner and law enforcement officials announced the charges Wednesday at a news conference where they acknowledged the trail of victims whose identities and cars were stolen and who were robbed at gunpoint.

“This criminal enterprise wreaked havoc on our community,” Kellner said Wednesday. “They terrorized innocent convenience store clerks who had guns pointed in their faces, and we’re talking about seven different robberies that we have linked to this group.”

Defendants were indicted for racketeering under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act as well as a host of other charges related to fraud, theft and violence. They are:

Emmazetta Chargingcrow

Omari Davis

Jadeen Hollumn

Tavarious Robinson

Kaile Stevens

Keandre Stevens

The group was described as “friends and family members” in a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Aggravated motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery, identity theft, forgery, kidnapping and attempted murder are among the charges included in the 54-count indictment, which was filed Oct. 7.

According to the indictment, police became aware of the group in August 2021, after they responded to a car crash and found an abandoned Mercedes GLC300 containing a rifle, bullet casings, jewelry with a card that identified one of the suspects and mail belonging to two people whose identities were stolen.

The Mercedes was registered to one of those victims without their knowledge. The victim told investigators her own car had been broken into in June 2021, with a wallet and checkbook taken. Police used the mail to track down another victim and eventually uncovered the complex identity theft and robbery scheme.

Aurora Police Department interim chief Dan Oates lamented the phenomenon of stolen cars being used in the commission of other crimes, saying the majority of violent crimes in the city involve a stolen car. He called the ring “very sophisticated.”

“This started with stolen autos. It ended with very violent robberies,” he said. “We are finding every day that, easily, more than 50% of our violent crime that’s been happening in Aurora starts with a stolen car.”

He and Kellner, who is running for Colorado Attorney General, expressed a desire to lobby the state for harsher penalties around car theft, with Kellner saying he believed all car thefts should be felonies, with a mandatory minimum prison term for repeat offenders.

“What this grand jury indictment highlights is the interconnectedness of crime. It’s not just property crime. It’s not just stolen identities. These things are brought together by criminal enterprises to do much worse,” Kellner said.

He also recognized the contributions of the FBI and Colorado Department of Revenue to securing the indictments.

Bond was set at between $250,000 and $750,000 for each of the defendants. As of Wednesday, only Chargingcrow was out on bond, according to a press release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.