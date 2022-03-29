Several large COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics to close this week

AURORA | Amid dropping case rates, several large COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in the Aurora region will be closing March 31.

Still, local health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted and seek out testing if they suspect they have contracted the virus.

“We know that three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine give you the highest level of protection from getting seriously sick or needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19,” Dr. John Douglas, executive director of Tri-County Health Department, said in a statement. “Keeping up to date with boosters is even more important with the arrival of Omicron BA2 variant in Colorado.”

The state health department estimates that people who receive a booster dose of the vaccines are nine times less likely to be hospitalized of COVID-19 and 16 times less likely to die than unvaccinated people.

The local sites set to close are:

Water World

DICKS Sporting Goods Park

Aurora Municipal Center

Arapahoe Community College

Douglas County Fairgrounds

Englewood – Pirates Cove (1225 Belleview Ave)

Littleton Park and Walk (190 East Littleton Blvd)

Lone Tree – Park Meadows Mall (8555 Park Meadows Center Dr.)

Some smaller centers and mobile clinics will still be in operation after this week. Find a full list of vaccination and testing sites here.