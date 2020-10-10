AURORA | More ads from 6th Congressional District candidates hit airwaves in Aurora this week, this time from Republican Steve House.

House’s campaign made the $450,000 ad buy with plans to launch more TV and radio buys mid-October, according to a news release.

The ad features one of the top issues for both candidates this cycle: health care and the future of the Affordable Care Act.

“Families need reliable health care,” House, who faced serious health issues as a child, says in the ad. “They should never be forced to choose between bankruptcy and the life of their child.”

In the ad, House highlights lower health care costs, offering more insurance choices and covering pre-existing conditions

House differs with his opponent incumbent Congressman Jason Crow on the future of health care reform on a few major points, though the two agree health care should be more affordable.

House’s plan is to implement more transparency in pricing so “all products and services have a price tag.” The Republican is in favor of repealing the ACA, but told the Sentinel in an interview “Obamacare was a well-intentioned program, but it was put on top of a very dysfunctional market. When you don’t know how supply and demand is going to react, you just don’t have any information about how you’re going to pay for this.”

Crow told the Sentinel he would act to keep the ACA.

Crow, who won the CD6 seat in 2018 by a margin of nearly 10 points, launched a million dollar TV ad campaign last month.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer