Sen. Rhonda Fields named community college legislator of the year

AURORA | Sen. Rhonda Fields was named the Colorado Community College System’s “legislator of the year” at the Community College of Aurora’s annual Celebrating Connections event Tuesday night.

Fields represents north and central Aurora in the state Senate, and was previously a state representative for three terms. Many years before she became a politician, she got her start at a community college. According to a news release from CCA, Fields told attendees she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do after high school, and opted for community college to get her bearings.

“Community college shaped me,” she said during the event. “For me, it all started at a community college.”

The CCCS’ award is given annually to a Colorado legislator who the system believes champions community colleges. Fields worked on the legislature’s capitol development committee, which secured $75 million during this year’s legislative session for construction projects and maintenance at the state’s community colleges. Some of that money will go towards the construction of a new STEM building at CCA, the release said, scheduled to open in 2023.

The Tuesday event at the Hyatt Regency also served as the formal introduction of CCA’s new president Mordecai Brownlee to the Aurora community. Brownlee stepped into the role in July following the retirement of former president Betsy Oudenhouven. He was previously vice president for student success at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio.