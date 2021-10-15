Select Colorado COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering seasonal flu shot this weekend

AURORA | Along with continued efforts to offer the COVID-19 vaccine, clinics across the state this weekend will also offer flu shots.
Flu cases have dropped to historically low levels during the pandemic. The U.S. and Europe experienced hardly any flu last winter, and the Southern Hemisphere just ended its second flu season of the coronavirus pandemic with little to report.
But with U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu could make a comeback. The big question is whether it will trickle in or roar back and put extra pressure on hospitals already struggling with COVID-19 surges.
The Colorado state health department is recommending all eligible Coloradans receive both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.
Clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are:
Saturday, Oct. 16:
Central Recreation Center parking lot
18150 E. Vassar Pl., Aurora, CO 80013
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Kohl’s parking lot
1350 S. Ironton St., Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Littleton/Downtown RTD Station parking lot
5777 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Broomfield Oktoberfest – Lutheran Church of Hope parking lot
1305 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020
11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Colorado Mission of Mercy
920 Field Ave., Cañon City, CO 81212
6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment
201 N. 6th St., Canon City, CO 81212
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Prairie Family Center
1040 Rose Ave., Burlington, CO 80807
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Morgan Community College
920 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Langoni Sports Complex
2101 W. 24th St. Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Walmart Supercenter parking Lot
3103 S. 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Sunday, Oct. 17
Our Lady Mother of the Church parking lot
6690 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Walmart parking lot
2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Walmart parking lot
2100 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, CO 80107
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
La Veta High School
126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81005
9 a.m. – Noon
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Safeway parking lot
222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
TBK Bank
351 Bayfield Center Dr., Bayfield, CO 81122
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Flu
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
1300 Barlow Road, Ft. Morgan, CO 80701
11 a.m. – 7 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
27332 Frontage Road, La Junta, CO 81050
Noon – 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Langoni Sports Complex
2101 W. 24th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
9 a.m – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
MFC Sunrise Clinic
2930 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Yuma County Fairgrounds
410 W. Hoag Ave., Yuma, CO 80759
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
— The Associated Press Contributed to the report