Select Colorado COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering seasonal flu shot this weekend

AURORA | Along with continued efforts to offer the COVID-19 vaccine, clinics across the state this weekend will also offer flu shots.

Flu cases have dropped to historically low levels during the pandemic. The U.S. and Europe experienced hardly any flu last winter, and the Southern Hemisphere just ended its second flu season of the coronavirus pandemic with little to report.

But with U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu could make a comeback. The big question is whether it will trickle in or roar back and put extra pressure on hospitals already struggling with COVID-19 surges.

The Colorado state health department is recommending all eligible Coloradans receive both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are:

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Central Recreation Center parking lot

18150 E. Vassar Pl., Aurora, CO 80013

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Kohl’s parking lot

1350 S. Ironton St., Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Littleton/Downtown RTD Station parking lot

5777 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Broomfield Oktoberfest – Lutheran Church of Hope parking lot

1305 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Colorado Mission of Mercy

920 Field Ave., Cañon City, CO 81212

6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment

201 N. 6th St., Canon City, CO 81212

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Prairie Family Center

1040 Rose Ave., Burlington, CO 80807

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Morgan Community College

920 Barlow Road, Fort Morgan, CO 80701

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Langoni Sports Complex

2101 W. 24th St. Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Walmart Supercenter parking Lot

3103 S. 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80634

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Sunday, Oct. 17

Our Lady Mother of the Church parking lot

6690 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Walmart parking lot

2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Walmart parking lot

2100 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, CO 80107

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

La Veta High School

126 E. Garland St., La Veta, CO 81005

9 a.m. – Noon

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Safeway parking lot

222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089

2-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

TBK Bank

351 Bayfield Center Dr., Bayfield, CO 81122

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Flu

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

1300 Barlow Road, Ft. Morgan, CO 80701

11 a.m. – 7 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

27332 Frontage Road, La Junta, CO 81050

Noon – 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Langoni Sports Complex

2101 W. 24th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

9 a.m – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

MFC Sunrise Clinic

2930 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Yuma County Fairgrounds

410 W. Hoag Ave., Yuma, CO 80759

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

