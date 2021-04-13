Schomp Subaru donates $30,000 to Aurora schools for financial education

AURORA | Schomp Subaru is donating $30,000 to Aurora Public Schools to help the district expand its financial education program.

The donation will allow Mrachek Middle School to bring its personal financial literacy class to all seventh grade students next school year, according to a news release from the district. The class teaches students practical skills like how to budget and how to save money.

The donation will also help APS create similar programs at other schools and help fund teacher trainings.

Schomp will present a check for the donation to the APS Foundation outside Mrachek on Wednesday.