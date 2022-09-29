SCENE & HEARD: Get your fall on around the Aurora-region

Boo! Scene & Heard brings you the best fall events around Aurora and beyond for the fall season. Whether it’s spooky experiences, cozy entertainment or festive treats, you’ll find it here.

Have an event we should feature? Email us the details at [email protected]

Fall into Fun at the Aurora Municipal Center

Saturday Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012. Visit www.auroragov.org/fallintofun for more information.

The annual Fall festival returns for another year offering spooky themed fun on the Great Lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center.

The Festival will offer “energetic” live performances, a whole host of food trucks, fall-themed activities, unique goods from a variety of vendors and to top it off, a pumpkin patch.

There are also activities specific to the young’ns including face painting, caricature artists, balloon twisting and fright filled inflatables.

Admission and all activities are free.

“Ghosts of the Radio” at Vintage Theatre

Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. Aurora, CO 80010

This one-night theatrical event takes the audience back. Way back. “Ghosts on the Radio”, presented by One Night Stand Theater, features short plays inspired by the golden age of radio, when dramas had listeners on the edge of their seats. From stories of love and murder to a tale about an amateur psychic who unleashes terror, these short plays showcase a whole different era of entertainment. “This is our first old-time radio show in five years, and we’re looking forward to the audience and the cast having fun with these tales of thrills and chills along with our homemade sound effects and bogus commercial sponsors,” says ames O’Leary, artistic director of One Night Stand Theater. Visit onenightstandtheater.org for tickets and more details.

Stanley Marketplace Fall Festival

Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2501 Dallas St. Aurora, CO 80010

Yes, summer was fun, especially with the folks at Stanley Marketplace in north Aurora. But fall is looking like a bale of excitement. From all the cozy beers you’re sure to find at Cheluna Brewing Co. to cooking classes at Create that will help you master dining-in during the cold months, you’ll want to make the trek to 2501 Dallas St.

On Oct. 16, make sure to stop by for the free fall festival, which will feature all sorts of vendors. Snacks, costume contests, and, yes, pumpkin picking. Find more info at www.stanleymarketplace.com

Aurora Symphony’s Fall Masterworks

Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Cherokee Trail High School, 25901 E. Arapahoe Road Aurora, CO 80016. $20, more details at www.aurorasymphony.org

What does fall sound like? The “sweatha weatha” skit from Saturday Night Live featuring Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph comes to mind, but if your ears are on the search for something a little less jarring than two moms from the Bronx, you may want to try the Aurora Symphony. The group is presenting its fall masterworks on Oct. 15 and 16 at Cherokee Trail High School. Conductor Kyle Reply is leading the symphony in its season opener. The program repertoire includes four works, under the theme “American Voices.” Do yourself a favor and search out the setlist before heading to the show on Oct. 15 or 16. “The Oak”, a symphonic poem from Florence Price, is eery and quiet, kind of like if you took a long walk through the park on a dreary evening and then turned in for an old film noir flick only to find it mirrored your entire day.

Four Nights of Halloween Parties at Meow Wolf Convergence Station

Oct. 26, 28 and 29 with varying start times 1338 1st St. Denver, CO 80204. Visit tickets.meowwolf.com/events/denver/ for more information including times and ticketing information.

What’s Halloween without a wicked line-up of parties? Sometimes though, the hype doesn’t match the party. Seemingly more often than not, really. Well it looks like Convergence Station has lined up a few parties for you to make sure that this Halloween party goers don’t meet the fate of Charlie Brown and get a figurative rock of a dance party.

Not only have they lined up parties for us metro area living folks, but they’ll also have a bevy of “Halloween Delights’ lined up throughout Convergence Station.

And of course, all guests are encouraged to costume up for the events.

Ticket prices for the parties vary but entry into Convergence Station starts at $45 for ages 14 and up, $40 for children aged 3-14, seniors 65+ and military personnel.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Gardens

Sept. 16 – Oct. 30 Fri-Sun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Rd.

Littleton, CO 80128. Visit www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/corn-maze for more information.

A favorite Autumnal pastime has returned to Chatfield Farms. Yep, the corn maze is back! This year’s maze spans seven acres and takes an estimated one hour to complete. The theme is described as a “dino-mite exploration of a prehistoric time” so… ya know, not to spoil anything but it might be in that descriptor. There’s more than just the maze at Chatfield if you pop in on the weekends. There’s a mini-maze for the youth, escape room, for an additional fee, barrel train rides for the kiddos (included with the purchase of mini-maze tickets). Food vendors will be on site and picnic tables available on a first come first served basis.

Tickets run $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and over, $11 for children between 3-11 and children under 2 get free entry.

Spiders Around the World at the Butterfly Pavilions

Oct. 7 – Oct. 31 during the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 6252 W. 104th Ave.

Westminster, Colorado 80020 Visit www.butterflies.org for more information.

Pumpkin Spice is running rampant so that must mean it’s “Spooky Season” as well. The Butterfly Pavilion is going full speed ahead with bringing some literal creepy crawlies to the pavilion during the last three weeks of October. Featuring spiders from 20 different countries including the painfully appropriate Skeleton and Pumpkin Patch Tarantulas. There’s even some interactive options where you can walk among the Orb Weavers, with Malaysian variants that can be as large as an adult hand. If you aren’t petrified by the thought of being surrounded by spiders, be sure to get out to the Butterfly Pavilion and inundate yourself in the bevy of arachnids. Entry is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket.