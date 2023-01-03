Same E-470 toll rates in place for 2023

AURORA | The New Year brought the same E-470 toll rates for traversing the 47-mile roadway along the eastern edge of the metroplex.

The E-470 Public Highway Authority unanimously decided in early December to freeze the 2022 rates for customers through 2023. E-470, which connects I-25 south and Northwest Parkway interchange, runs through a handful of cities and counties, including Aurora, Adams County and Arapahoe County.

“People can choose E-470 with confidence because of the Authority’s commitment to providing customers with the best value,” E-470 Board Chair and Town of Parker Council Member John Diak said in a statement. “In 2022, we lowered toll rates across all mainline tolling points on E-470 for the first time in our history. We want to maintain these lower toll rates going into 2023, while still supporting current and future capital improvements to the roadway.”

The discounts remain in place, including for commercial vehicles.

For all toll rates, visit www.e-470.com.