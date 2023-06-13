Aurora mayoral candidate Rob Lee Andrews, photo supplied

AURORA | Rob Lee Andrews, the president and CEO of the Denver-based nonprofit CommunityWorks, has announced that he will run for Aurora mayor this fall, becoming the second registered Democrat to declare their candidacy.

On his campaign website, Andrews describes himself as a former pro-football player for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League who went on to work for the re-election of former President Barack Obama and run for city council, though the website does not specify where and whether he was successful in his council bid.

“Disillusioned with local politics, Rob wanted to pivot his focus on social entrepreneurship, a type of entrepreneurship that, instead of focusing on profit margins, looks at how their success impacts their causes,” his campaign website says, explaining how Andrews shifted his focus to CommunityWorks.

“Rob Lee Andrews mission is to align businesses with peoples’ needs, keep money in local economies, and empower others to create social change in small and massive ways,” the website says. A section describing Andrews’ position on issues has yet to be completed.

Andrews said in an email that a kick-off party including free food, haircuts and a clothing giveaway for community members in need will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Fletcher Plaza, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Andrews will go up against progressive Democrat Councilmember Juan Marcano and incumbent Republican Mayor Mike Coffman this fall.