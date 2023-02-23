Remaining teens plead guilty to attempted murder in Hinkley High shooting

AURORA | All three teens charged with attempted murder and other violent crimes in connection with a 2021 shooting at Aurora’s Hinkley High School have pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

Larry Jefferson, 17, pleaded guilty Jan. 19, according to court records. Dalen Brewer, 18, followed suit later that month. On Wednesday, Alejandro Hernandez, 18, became the last to enter a guilty plea. Prosecutors chose to drop the charges remaining against the three, including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

While all were minors at the time of the shooting, their names have been released publicly by prosecutors and published by the Sentinel because of the seriousness of the crime.

Charges against a fourth teen were dropped in June 2022. Three students were injured in the shooting, which police have said was gang-related. The shooting occurred days after another shooting near Aurora Central High School, fueling community concerns about youth violence.

Brewer will be sentenced April 3, followed by Jefferson on April 4 and Hernandez on April 17.