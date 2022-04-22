Refugee women in Colorado help ‘raise good citizens of tomorrow’

This is an importance that is not lost on Gasimba and Kwitegetse. Both women are originally from Democratic Republic of Congo. They both left the country in seek of a safer life, which eventually led them to the United States. Kwitegetse fled Democratic Republic of Congo as a child and traveled to Uganda, where she lived for several years before coming to Colorado in 2017. That is when she began building a life here.

“We refugees — who’ve come from other countries — we have barriers here in [the] U.S. because when we reach here and we have children, there’s no way we can work,” said Kwitegetse, speaking from her own experience and others she knows. And that’s why working at this early childhood center is of such importance to her, knowing this center provides free childcare which can give other refugee mothers the chance to have children and find a job.

Gasimba said she ran away from Congo a long time ago and lived in a refugee camp in Rwanda for 18 years until she had the chance to the come to the United States. Although she has lived in the U.S. for several years, Gasimba recently found The Village Institute as a way to help live out her passion.

“[The Little Village] is so important. It [gave] me a job; I bring my children here and they’re learning,” said Gasimba about her two children, a seven-year-old daughter and nearly one-year-old son.

On a typical day, you could find Gasimba and Kwitegetse putting a puzzle together, helping to build a big block house or any number of activities in a room full of mostly-donated toys. With more than a dozen three-to-five-year-old children who speak a wide variety of languages, from an outside perspective it could appear to be quite the challenging job. But both Gasimba and Kwitegetse do it with smiles on their faces.

“It’s very important to me because it’s making me gain some more experiences, because in this center we have children that come from different countries, so I do study from them,” said Kwitegetse.

Both teachers also emphasized that they are not the only ones doing the teaching; often, the kids teach them valuable lessons.

“Children taught me to enjoy myself. Like, not to be depressed, not to be, like, overthinking,” said Gasimba. “When you are with children you lose yourself, you feel happy, you feel like them because children are angels.”