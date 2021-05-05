Rangeview music teacher named teacher of the year by Schomp Automotive Group

AURORA | Rangeview High School teacher James Laguana was named teacher of the year by Schomp Automotive Group in this year’s annual community-selected competition of teachers throughout the metro area.

More than 50,000 people voted for Laguana, according to Aurora Public Schools. He is currently the vocal music director at Rangeview and has taught choir, student leadership and served as musical director for a number of shows.

“Students refer to Mr. Laguana’s ability to connect with them beyond the content of the classroom as ‘heartfelt’ and ‘long-lasting,’” a news release from Schomp said. “He hopes to continue to help future minds grow not only in music but in life as well. He is known to stop a music lesson for the day to teach students about changing a flat tire, cooking the perfect steak, or even taking a day to check in with their mental, physical, and spiritual health.”

Laguana will receive a free three-year lease on a new car from Schomp, and the group will make a $5,000 donation to the charity of his choice.