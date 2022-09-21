R Line derails at Sable and Exposition Wednesday afternoon, injuring several

1 of 5



AURORA | Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an RTD R Line train derailed at the intersection of Sable and Exposition Boulevard on Wednesday in Aurora.

The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.

RTD spokesperson Christina Zazueta said the accident took place sometime before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue are currently on the scene.

On Twitter, Aurora Fire said that paramedics transported three people to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries and that its Technical Rescue Team is assessing the damage.

RTD is currently running bus shuttles between Lincoln Station to Florida Station and between Peoria Station and 13th Avenue, Zazueta said.

Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said that the train did not crash into any vehicles or people but that the roadway was gouged and will require significant repairs.

“It’s going to be shut down for quite a while,” he said.

Police are currently holding the scene for the National Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate the accident, Longshore said.

“There will continue to be numerous first responders on scene for quite a while,” APD said on its Twitter page. “All of Exposition and Sable will be closed for the foreseeable future. Please use Chambers or Abilene as your alternative routes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.