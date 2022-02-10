Public invited to attend next Aurora council meeting in person

AURORA | For the first time in almost two years, Aurorans will have the option of attending their next City Council meeting in person, according to a city news release.

City spokesman Michael Brannen said in an email that the decision to welcome the public back into council chambers Feb. 14 was made following “the rescinding of Tri-County’s mask mandate for public indoor spaces and improving trends in COVID cases.”

The hybrid meeting format will continue to allow remote participation via a designated phone line. Callers and in-person speakers will both be given up to three minutes to address the council during the public comment periods specified on the council’s agenda.

While council members and some guests were given the option of physically attending the council’s Dec. 6 meeting and swearing-in ceremony, members of the public were last allowed in chambers in March 2020.

The east doors of the Aurora Municipal Center facing Chambers Road will open at 6 p.m. Also starting at 6 p.m., members of the public can call 855-695-3475 and press *3 to speak to an operator in order to join the telephone queue to address the council.

Meetings can be viewed live at AuroraTV.org and on local Comcast cable channels 8/880. To listen to an audio feed of the meeting, call 855-695-3475. Council agendas and more information about council meetings are available at AuroraGov.org/CouncilMeetings.

Council members will also have the option to attend either remotely or in person.

Outside of council meetings, the Aurora Municipal Center remains closed to the public, though Brannen said staffers “are developing a plan for reopening the AMC that accounts for ongoing COVID concerns.”

The municipal center is located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.