Proposal to kill Aurora’s $2 employment tax would cut $5.9 million from city budget

AURORA | An end to Aurora’s so-called “occupation privilege tax” on businesses and employees may be in sight under a proposal by council conservatives that would also leave a $5.9 million revenue hole in the city’s budget.

Also called a “head tax,” the levy imposes a monthly $2 tax on businesses for each employee, and $2 monthly from each employee of an Aurora-based business.

The cut would save individuals working in Aurora $24 a year, while most businesses would save $24 per year, per employee. What impact this would have on the City of Aurora is unknown and would depend on what the City Council removed from the budget to compensate.

Budget manager Greg Hays said during a policy committee meeting Tuesday that the $5.9 million in lost revenue is greater than the general fund budgets of at least four different city departments.

“We would have to go find that money from somewhere,” Hays said. “It is a significant amount of money.”

Manager of tax Jeffrey Edwards said that if the council didn’t want to cut funding for police, fire, 911 dispatching, courts, transfers or other mandates, they would have to cut 5% from the $117 million remaining of the city’s $475 million budget, consisting mostly of other personnel and supplies.

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, the proposal’s sponsor, said she thought the cut was the right move to lift an “additional, unnecessary, burdensome tax” from businesses and workers.

“The fact that we have a tax on businesses and workers in the City of Aurora stating that it’s their privilege to do business in this city or be a worker in this city, I can’t believe this has never been brought up before, but I think that we absolutely need to change our mindset on that,” she said Tuesday.

Aurora’s “occupational privilege tax” was introduced in 1986 to offset the cost of public benefits such as police and fire protection, and road maintenance enjoyed by those who work in the city, according to Edwards.

The annual revenue collected via the tax goes into the city’s general fund, which is mostly fed by sales and use tax. A portion of the privilege tax is also remitted as part of the tax-increment financing deal in the Aurora Urban Renewal Authority, Edwards said.

He said that, today, Aurora is one of five Colorado cities that impose such a tax, along with Denver, Greenwood Village, Glendale and Sheridan.

“This was essentially a way for us to distribute the tax burden for the city to those that are coming into the city to work,” Edwards said.

But conservatives say they wanted to ax the tax, arguing that it is instead a privilege for Aurora to be facilitating the work of local businesses and employees.

“In terms of sending a signal that we want to continue to be the most business-friendly city in the state … we have to, I think, change our mental model and recognize that it’s actually a privilege for us to have employees here, and it’s not a privilege for them to work here,” Councilmember Dustin Zvonek said while speaking in support of the tax cut.

The scope of the cut and the fact that it was being introduced just weeks before the council is scheduled to finalize the city’s 2023 budget led others to express skepticism.

Councilmember Crystal Murillo called it a “last-minute” addition to the budget and pointed out that Jurinsky was introducing a large cut whose impacts were unclear the day after the council voted to require that policy proposals come with a cost estimate.

The ordinance concerning cost estimates, which passed unanimously on first reading Monday, will require the city manager to prepare an estimate before an item is voted on that includes the projected financial impact of a policy to the city and where the money would come from to pay for it.

A council member bringing forward an item outside of the budgeting process would also be required to find additional revenue or cuts to offset the impacts of the item.

While Jurinsky said Tuesday that there was a surplus in the budget and that she felt she shouldn’t be required to identify spending cuts to offset the tax break, city staffers confirmed that the tax cut would mean an ongoing $5.9 million annual cut to revenues.

“Coming into the conversation and just saying that, oh, we have a surplus, and therefore I don’t really need to look for the accompanying piece of where this ongoing revenue would come from, is concerning to me,” Murillo said. “There will be budget implications. … I would like a better understanding of where city management would take those ongoing funds.”

Zvonek replied that it was fortunate the budget discussion was happening at the same time, so the council could figure out how to make the cut work.

“I think now’s actually the perfect time to move it forward,” he said. “It means we’ll have to do some work, but that’s OK, because that’s what we were elected to do.”

While Murillo opposed the item moving forward from the Management & Finance Policy Committee, council members Curtis Gardner and Dustin Zvonek voiced support, meaning it is on track to be considered by the entirety of council at a future meeting.





