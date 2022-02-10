Project sponsors taking questions before start of work on Montview at Anschutz

AURORA | A virtual open house begins Feb. 15 for people with questions about construction planned for Montview Boulevard on the Anschutz Medical Campus, which will include widened sidewalks, raised crosswalks, off-street bike lanes and other work.

Funding for the project has not been identified or appropriated, according to a city news release, but information and a platform for questions about the proposed construction will be available Tuesday through March 1 at EngageAurora.org/Montview.

The project is currently in the design process and would enhance travel for all users, but especially pedestrians and bicyclists, along the Montview corridor from Oswego Street to Fitzsimons Parkway, the release said.

Work is also slated to include street furniture, pedestrian lighting, landscaping features, upgraded transit stops and placemaking features.