PRIMAVERA: Dedicated AmeriCorps members helped Colorado get through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic

There is no question that this last year has been a hard one for us all, and as we pass the one year anniversary of the very first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado, I reflect on the many AmeriCorps members who have dedicated themselves to helping communities across our state.

This last week, March 7-13, was AmeriCorps Week, where AmeriCorps members, alumni and programs are celebrated throughout the country. These are people of all ages and backgrounds who have helped to keep our communities safe, our tables full, our children engaged, and so much more. Hearing about their service through their own words has been a true inspiration for me these last 12 months, and reinforced my belief that service and volunteerism play a critical role in our society.

Shawn, an AmeriCorps member currently serving with Colorado Youth for a Change, has been working virtually this year with high school seniors, keeping them on track to graduate. Shawn says, “the parents that I reach out to are relieved that there is another person who can help their children get through this very difficult school year.”

AmeriCorps members, whose regular service sites closed during the pandemic, found creative ways to continue giving back. They didn’t let the challenges that this pandemic created keep them from serving their communities. Many jumped in to help at food banks and pantries, filling in when it wasn’t safe for older volunteers to serve. Members who had been assigned to serve in classrooms and afterschool programs quickly pivoted to help support students’ learning while school was virtual, creating videos to help with homework, hosting virtual afterschool clubs, and working closely with families.

One of these members was Asya, who served at Alpine Achievers Initiative last year when COVID-19 hit Colorado.

“With my unique skill set in graphic design and videography, I was able to play a pivotal role in our transition from in-person programming to virtual club offerings. I enjoyed utilizing my other skills to help the club stay connected with members and engaged with youth development programming,” she said

In addition, hundreds of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Senior volunteers signed up to help control the spread of COVID-19 by supporting case investigation, contact tracing, resource coordination, test-result notification, and isolation/quarantine monitoring. These members have played an essential role in our State’s ability to fight COVID-19.

One member of the COVID-19 Containment Response Corps summed up this impactful collaboration between members. “Joining forces with people who all have varying and unique motivations, backgrounds, and strengths is powerful. We all share the common desire to serve and do good for our greater community; to unite behind that in the face of this pandemic provides a sense of comradery and reassurance. These feelings are not only felt by myself and those who work alongside me, but also by those who we contact and assist. I’m glad to have done this.”

In tandem to the service provided to the community, AmeriCorps members also grow personally and professionally. The experience these members gain is invaluable, and serves them long after they complete their service assignment. I know firsthand as there are seven Americorps alumni on my staff. I’m immensely proud to have their experience and their dedication in my office, getting things done for the people of our state.

National service exemplifies the best of the American spirit: people turning toward problems instead of away, and working together to find community solutions. This week, as we thank AmeriCorps members for their commitment, let us all pledge to do our part to strengthen Colorado through service and volunteering in our own communities.