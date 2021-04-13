POT PLATES: State auctions off weed-themed vanity plates

AURORA | Residents will have a chance to bedeck their Subarus with even more on-the-nose Colorado paraphernalia in the coming weeks thanks to a new auction organized by the governor’s office.

The state is auctioning off more than a dozen cannabis-themed vanity license plates this week and next in an effort to raise money for a 13-member committee that organizes funding for Coloradans with disabilities. The state Disability Funding Committee regularly sells various, coveted license plates to net cash.

The weed-themed plates up for grabs this year include “ganja,” “sativa,” “indica,” “bong,” and “isit420,” as well as nine others.

“We’ve been a leader in the cannabis space for over a decade and this effort allows us to fund critical projects and programs in our disability community,” Gov. Jared Polis said of the auction in a statement.

Bids for auction can be made online. Bidding will close at 4:20 p.m. on April 20.