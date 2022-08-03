Polis appoints Southerland to serve as judge in the 17th Judicial District

AURORA | Gov. Jared Polis has appointed magistrate Kelley Southerland to replace retiring 17th Judicial District Court judge Katherine Delgado, effective Jan. 10.

Southerland has worked as a magistrate in the 17th Judicial District since 2017. Her docket consists of domestic relations and juvenile matters. The district covers Adams and Broomfield counties.

“Prior to her appointment, Magistrate Southerland practiced in domestic relations, mediation, and juvenile law, with a focus on the best interests of children,” according to her state bar biography.

Southerland earned her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2000. She worked from 2001 to 2002 as a law clerk; from 2003 to 2008 as an associate at three different law firms; from 2011 to 2017 as a partner at Radley & Southerland, LLC; and from 2002 to 2003 and 2008 to 2017 as the owner of her own firm, Kelley R. Southerland, LLC.