Police: Threat made against Cherry Creek High School not substantiated, investigation underway

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Police have determined that a social media threat made against Cherry Creek High School last week was not substantiated, but an investigation is still underway.

Greenwood Village Police Department Officer Rodney Valenzuela said that there was no credible threat, but that the investigation unit is continuing to investigate the source to try to determine the person’s identity.

On Thursday, Cherry Creek High School and neighboring Campus Middle School and Bellview Elementary School were placed on secure perimeter for over an hour after police were notified of a social media threat against CCHS.

“The threat stemmed from an individual who resides out of state who received a social media message from an unknown subject, threatening to ‘shoot up the school,’” a Thursday news release from the police department said.

A communication that was sent out to parents from the district about the incident was slightly inaccurate because police were not consulted, Valenzuela said. The district has not put out any public statements about the threat or responded to Sentinel inquiries.



