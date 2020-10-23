Police searching for missing Aurora mom and her two young children

AURORA | Police say an Aurora mom and her two children are missing and haven’t been seen in days.

An Amber alert was issued for them Thursday evening.

Sabrina Walls was last seen on Oct. 19 and her her two young sons Marcus, 5, and Demarcus, 3, were last seen on Oct. 17. The trio is missing from the area near South Blackhawk Street and East Mississippi Ave.

They may be in a black Ford Fusion with Colorado license plates CES 661.

A social media post from the Aurora Police Department said family is worried because Sabrina Walls was previously a victim of domestic violence. Police are actively investigating, according to an APD tweet.

UPDATE: Anyone with information on this case can also call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720.913.7867 or file a report online at https://t.co/DJ7mcaWcTt. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a REWARD of up to $2,000. #AMBERAlert #FindSabrinaAndKids #Missing — 🎃Aurora Police Dept.🧟‍♀️🧛🏻‍♂️🦇 (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2020

Anybody with information about Sabrina or her sons can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876 or file a report online.

Tipsters are eligible for a $2,000 reward, according to police.