Police: Man dead after hit and run on East Hampden Ave.

AURORA | Police say a hit and run crash near Meadow Hills Golf Course Thursday night left one man dead.

Aurora police officers were called to the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street just before 11 p.m. Nov. 10. They discovered a man, who has yet to be identified, was lying in the left land of eastbound traffic when he was hit by a black SUV.

The SUV did not stop upon hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The death marks the 42nd traffic fatality in 2022.

Police are asking anybody with information about the crash or the driver to contact Metro Crime Stoppers. Tipsters could earn a reward up to $2,000.