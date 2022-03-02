Police: Man dead after being pulled into mixer at Aurora concrete plant

AURORA | Aurora authorities say a worker was killed at the Martin Marietta concrete mixing plant in northeast Aurora Wednesday after being sucked into a mixing machine.

Aurora police spokeswoman Elizabeth McGregor described the death as “accidental” and said the man was examining the rotating arms of the upright mixer when he was pulled into the machine.

She said officers responded to the plant in the 27600 block of East 26th Ave. at approximately 1:20 p.m. Aurora Fire Rescue posted on Twitter at 1:41 p.m. that their Technical Rescue Team was on the scene of a “mechanical entrapment” at the plant.

Six minutes later, firefighters posted that the incident was being handled as a recovery operation, meaning the man was presumed dead.

McGregor said the victim’s name will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once he is positively identified and next-of-kin are contacted.