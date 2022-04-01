Police investigating stabbing, shooting at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA | Police are investigating an apparent shooting and stabbing that took place at an Aurora apartment complex early Friday morning.

Aurora police spokesperson Lt. Chris Amsler said police received a 911 call around 4 a.m. on April 1 for a stabbing at 17301 E. Mansfield Ave. When responders arrived at the apartment complex, they found a 44-year-old woman who had been stabbed and an 18-year-old man that was shot in the head.

Both are at a local hospital receiving treatment, Amsler said. The man is reportedly in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, but Amsler said police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

“Our Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating to determine exactly what happened inside that apartment early this morning,” Amsler said.