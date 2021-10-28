Police investigating north Aurora stabbing Tuesday

AURORA | Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man seriously injured and temporarily halted traffic in north Aurora Tuesday morning.

Agent Matt Longshore, spokesperson for Aurora police, said officers found a man who had been stabbed beside the “Unglued” statue of a 16-foot-tall blue chair near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Dallas Street at about 9:20 a.m. Oct. 26.

The man sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized at a local facility, Longshore said. He is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of Thursday morning, police said. Detectives are currently looking into what occurred, though no information on a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

Citywide, aggravated assaults — which is how stabbings are often defined in statistics — were up about 19% in the first 10 months of the year when compared to the same time in 2020, police data show.

In north Aurora’s district one, where the stabbing Tuesday occurred, aggravated assaults are up about 15% year over year.

Across Aurora, major crimes — defined as murder, rape, assault and various forms of theft — are up 20% in 2021.