Police find man with gunshot wound outside of Aurora Target store day after suspected shooting

AURORA | Aurora detectives are still unravelling how and why a man wound up at a local Target store over the weekend, claiming that he had been shot in the city’s Utah Park neighborhood the night before.

Investigators with the Aurora Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound outside of the Target location at 1400 Havana Street at about 3:15 p.m. May 30, though it’s unclear how he got to the Gardens on Havana shopping complex and when he arrived, according to Agent Matt Longshore, spokesman for Aurora police.

Longshore said employees of Target’s “loss prevention” department alerted local authorities of the man’s condition, despite the man asking that workers not notify Aurora police.

The man was transported to a local hospital Sunday afternoon, police said. His condition as of Tuesday morning is unclear.

Detectives believe the man was originally shot at about 10 p.m. the previous evening in the 12900 block of East Kansas Place, which is less than two miles from the Target where he was eventually found.

Police officials were dispatched the the area after receiving a call of shots fired along Kansas Place Saturday evening, though they never found a person who had been shot.

Police on Tuesday did not provide any additional details on possible suspects or what precipitated the shooting just north of Utah Park Saturday night.

Anyone who may have potential information related to the shooting over Memorial Day weekend is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.