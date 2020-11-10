Police, FBI follow new tip related to 2016 disappearance of Aurora teen

AURORA | Local and federal authorities are scouring a north Aurora home Tuesday after receiving a tip that the residence may somehow be connected to a missing Aurora teenager who disappeared more than four years ago.

Aurora police and investigators with the local division of the FBI are searching a vacant home at 2200 Lansing St. for evidence of Lashaya Stine, an Aurora girl who was last seen several blocks from the Adams County home in the early morning hours of July 15, 2016.

Stine, who was 16 at the time of her disappearance, has not been seen or heard from since.

She was supposed to attend a job interview one day after she was last seen near the corner of Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard, but never showed up, according to information released by the FBI.

Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said investigators first received the tip about the Lansing Street home some time ago, but had been waiting for prior tenants to move out so they could fully canvas the property.

He said Stine did not know the most recent tenants, but had a connection to people who previously lived in the home.

The residence is currently owned by an Englewood property management firm operated by Alyn Wine, according to records on file with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the Adams County Assessor. Wine has been involved in the chain of ownership of the property since at least 2014, records show, though the deed has been transferred to various trusts, companies and individuals at least eight times in the past decade.

Longshore encouraged any current or former residents of the north Aurora neighborhood to contact authorities with any notable information or encounters they may have witnessed in the area in the summer of 2016.

Anyone with potential information related to Stine’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $15,000.

At the time of her disappearance, Stine weighed 150 pounds and stood 5 feet, 6 inches tall, according to the FBI. She typically wore her hair in a bun.

Last year, officials released a time-adjusted portrait depicting what Stine may look like years later.

Before he retired at the end of last year, former Police Chief Nick Metz lamented the lack of resolution in Stine’s case.

“That’s one that I had hoped and prayed that I would be able to give her family an answer of where she is,” Metz said in October 2019 shortly after he announced his plans to retire. “I can’t even imagine what they are going through. It’s been three years now and I can’t imagine waking up every day not knowing where my daughter is and how she’s doing. That for me, right now, is my biggest regret, and I take that personally. And I take responsibility for that.”