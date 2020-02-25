Police Chief Wilson fires Aurora officer but provides scant details

AURORA | Aurora’s interim police chief announced she’s fired an Aurora officer for “severe misconduct,” but provided no details of the incident in question.

“I wanted to let you know of my decision today to terminate one of our police officers over what I believe to be severe misconduct,” Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a statement issued Monday. “This officer’s conduct was completely out of character with the mission, ideals, and expectations of the Aurora Police Department.”

Wilson did not elaborate on the type of misbehavior that occurred. A spokesman for the department later confirmed that the incident that prompted the firing occurred in August 2019.

In a follow-up statement, police clarified Wilson dismissed Officer Levi Huffine, who has been on the force since 2012. He was previously a patrol officer, but has been in a non-enforcement role since August, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Police said Huffine’s ouster was unrelated to two high-profile recent cases, one involving a drunken police officer on duty, and another involving a 23-year-old a man who died after an encounter with Aurora police last August.

Wilson said “there were no serious injuries” in the unspecified incident that prompted Wilson to fire Huffine, “but that neither excuses nor defends the officer’s actions.”

Police records show Huffine was twice commended by the force, once in 2013 for taking part in an incident involving the shooting of a man who was threatening his girlfriend. In 2014, he was commended for finding and arresting bank robbers without incident.

Longshore said it is unclear whether Huffine has been disciplined for his actions on-duty in the past, though he was reprimanded for his involvement in an on-duty car crash.

Wilson said city civil service rules allow for a forthcoming appeals process.

“I am unable to provide additional details or information about this incident until that process has been completed,” she said. “At such time, I will make the body worn camera footage available and address questions from our community members.”

The city’s civil service commission will ultimately hear Huffine’s appeal.

Huffine has 10 days to inform the commission whether he formally plans to appeal Wilson’s decision, Longshore said. As of Monday evening, he had only verbally indicated his plans to pursue an appeal through a union representative.