Police: Bomb threat made to Cherry Creek School District not substantiated 

AURORA | A “perceived bomb threat” that led the Cherry Creek School District to hold its Monday board of education meeting remotely has been found to be unsubstantiated by the Greenwood Village Police Department.

“The perceived threat was vetted and it was determined to not be a substantiated threat,” Greenwood Village police commander Joe Gutgsell told the Sentinel. “It is not believed to be related to JeffCo’s threat from last week. All schools operated normally, without interruption and no schools were the focus of the perceived threat.”

On Monday afternoon the school district announced it would be holding that evening’s board meeting, originally scheduled to take place at West Middle School in Aurora, online due to a potential threat from someone with a previous criminal history. The threat did not name any specific issues or district policies.

District spokesperson Abbe Smith said that the district received a Safe2Tell notification about a comment regarding the media someone had posted to social media.

The district is “somewhat frequently” made aware of social media threats or rumors regarding Cherry Creek schools that are then investigated by law enforcement, but Smith said this is the first threat she is aware of specifically regarding the board.

Other metro area districts have faced aggression from people angry about district policies regarding mask mandates and critical race theory. Last week a Jefferson County Schools study session was held remotely after a person who wanted masking in schools to end made a threatening phone call to the superintendent’s office, according to 9News.

In January, police were called to Centennial Elementary in Denver after a man who was apparently upset over a “Black Lives Matter week of action” the school planned to participate in during February entered the building and shouted at staff and parents.

Cherry Creek officials have said March’s board meeting is scheduled to take place in person as usual.